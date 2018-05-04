lberghol:

Happy #Flyday everyone!! Saturday is Global Big Day!! I hope we have as much luck as we did last weekend with this GORGEOUS Hooded Warbler! Let’s GOOOO! #hoodedwarbler #warbler #lucky #lifer #globalbigday #letsgo #birdwatching #nycaudubon #nycnature #nycparks #nycbirds #bird #birding #brooklynbirding #brooklyn #greenwoodcemetery #floweringtree #spring #migration #urbanbirding #urbanwildlife #nycwildlife #audubon #wildnyc #myfavoriteseason (at Green-Wood Cemetery)

Tags: birds, closer..., you know, PJH, howa, global big day, i'm planning to do my part to boost santa barbara county's stats, by trying for 4 birds that are potentially findable, in my part of the county, and unlikely to be found elsewhere in the county, along with, trying to find everything else, it's my day to docent at the salt marsh, so that might get in the way of focused bird-finding a little, but one of the 4 carp-adjacent birds i'm looking for, is yellow-crowned night heron, which is specifically at the marsh, so i can multitask on that one.