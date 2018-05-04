« lberghol:Happy #Flyday everyone!! Saturday is Global Big Day!! I…

debunkshy:Prothonotary WarblerJean Lafitte Preserve, LA 3-26-18

debunkshy:

Prothonotary Warbler
Jean Lafitte Preserve, LA
3-26-18

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173584584706.

Tags: birds, closer..., PJH, because c'mon, prwa, i've never seen one of these, there were a few seen in the county during the last fall migration, but I wasn't all about my county list at that point, and was busy scouting for the christmas count, but if any more show up, i'll be highly motivated, the prwa has to be the salliest warbler that ever sallied, prwa for sapi.

