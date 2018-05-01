« moniibear: sighinastorm: This is the Goose of Outrageous Self…
kitmarlowe:First Burn »

brooklynbridgebirds:Swainson’s ThrushBrooklyn Bridge Park, Pier…

brooklynbridgebirds:

Swainson’s Thrush
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1

#260

My friend Eric told me he’d seen Swainson’s Thrush in Carpinteria Creek near Lillingston Canyon Road, so today I did the crack-of-dawn thing, dropping into the creekbed and walking along it for a mile and a half. I saw lots of great birds, including three Swainson’s Thrushes, the last of which posed politely and turned several times so I could appreciate it from all angles.

I also saw a couple of Purple Martins flying by with a flock of swallows, which was neat even though I’d already seen them this year, and something truly adorable: A female Anna’s Hummingbird bathing in the creek by hovering and lowering herself slowly into the water while paddling upstream with her tiny feet.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173487833431.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, swth.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 10:14 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as orepennelltheod. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out