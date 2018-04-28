thescienceturnip:

western screech owl, M. kennicottii, held among pear tree blossoms.

#254

My trip to Cuyama was mostly to spend the night at Aliso Park Campgorund (where I am now; yay cell coverage) because I need a couple of nocturnal birds that have been reported from here recently. First up was this little charmer. (Actually, first up were Great Horned and Barn Owls. But I had them already.)

