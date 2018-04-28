« sunwendyrain: Blue GrosbeakQuintana, Tx #253I love these guys….
thescienceturnip: western screech owl, M. kennicottii, held…

western screech owl, M. kennicottii, held among pear tree blossoms.

My trip to Cuyama was mostly to spend the night at Aliso Park Campgorund (where I am now; yay cell coverage) because I need a couple of nocturnal birds that have been reported from here recently. First up was this little charmer. (Actually, first up were Great Horned and Barn Owls. But I had them already.)

