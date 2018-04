oceanodroma:

A lil pollen dusted Yellow-rumped warbler in a cherry tree eating all the little bugs he can find.

Tags: birds, whoa, PJH, and it's just, yrwa, it’s been super fun seeing the yrwas getting their breedin plumage in, the boywarblers look just like this.