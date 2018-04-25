itinsightus:“PURPLE” by Roy-Hancliff #251There are two…

itinsightus:

There are two hummingbird species that are common around Santa Barbara year-round: Anna’s and Allen’s. Each spring we get four more: Rufous, Black-chinned, Costa’s, and Calliope. I picked up the Rufous, Black-chinned, and Costa’s pretty quickly once migration started, but I couldn’t find a Calliope.

Today at lunchtime my birding friend Eric phoned me up. I get excited when I see his name on my phone because he doesn’t bother to call unless he’s got something good. “I’m looking at a Calliope Hummingbird on Santa Monica Creek.”

I grabbed my binoculars and was out the door, and five minutes later I was looking at the bird. Thanks, Eric!

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, cahu.