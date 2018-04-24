« sylvia-morris: meet Thea

VOR joke: What do you call the TTOP crew passing time in the Doldrums by playing tabletop RPGs if their skipper is the Dungeon Master? D & D & Dee.

:-)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173271525316.

Tags: kaiyves.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 1:59 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.