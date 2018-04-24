VOR joke: What do you call the TTOP crew passing time in the Doldrums by playing tabletop RPGs if their skipper is the Dungeon Master? D & D & Dee.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173271525316.
Tags: kaiyves.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173271525316.
Tags: kaiyves.
