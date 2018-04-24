peregrineskye: in memoriam–downy woodpecker, ?/?/??-4/13/18,…
in memoriam–downy woodpecker, ?/?/??-4/13/18, killed by window
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173260949396.
