sylvia-morris: My 10 favourites of 2014: the way he’s touching…

My 10 favourites of 2014:

the way he’s touching her feels too much like goodbye.

This is fanart of Shipwrecked Comedy’s Kissing in the Rain. And if you haven’t watched this yet, I don’t know why not because I’ve gone on about it enough times.

My favourite thing about this one was honestly the background, I felt like I hit the right balance of giving them a setting without distracting from the kissing. That’s really thanks to whoever was in charge of this set though, so Yulin or Sarah Grace Hart and also Zack Wallnau on camera I guess. I really don’t know much about movies so I don’t know who to thank. THANKS TO ALL OF YOU FOR SUCH A PRETTY WEBSERIES.

