surfbirds:Elegant Terns (winter) (Santa Monica State…

Elegant Terns (winter) (Santa Monica State Beach)

This afternoon I headed to Goleta Beach County Park, where some early Elegant Terns had been hanging out with Royals and Caspians. It was just what I needed to further my tern education: all three species hanging out together where I could study them in the spotting scope.

I’m definitely getting more comfortable with all three. 🙂

