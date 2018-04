debunkshy:

White-crowned Sparrow

Calcasieu Parish, LA

3-9-18

A week ago they were everywhere. Today I saw one (1) and felt lucky. Spring migration is about arrivals, but it’s also about departures.

Good luck in the tundra, little zebra-stripey brown jobs. I look forward to hearing the subsong from your new family members next winter.

Tags: birds, wcsp, migration.