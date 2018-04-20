shipwreckedcomedy: Funny or Die Friday: Poe Party Chapter Two -…
Funny or Die Friday: Poe Party Chapter Two – The Masque of the Red Death
It’s FoD Friday yet again and today we present the second chapter of Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party: The Masque of the Red Death! Go haunt these halls no more on our Funny or Die channel and tune into our twitter later today at 2 pm PDT for a takeover with Louisa May herself, Tara Perry. Find out how she does that thing with her eyes. Seriously. We must know. And while you’re at it, hit that Funny button.
