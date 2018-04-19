photosofsouthwestmt: Making WavesA Wilson’s phalarope I found…

photosofsouthwestmt:

Making Waves

A Wilson’s phalarope I found swimming in a flooded field, near the Bloody Dick Creek Road last spring.

Nikon D7100, Manual Mode, Tamron 150-600mm VC, F/6.3, ISO-400, ET 1/800, Focal Length 600mm, Hand Held Vibration Control on

#244

One was reported yesterday at the Coal Oil Point “dune pond”, not far from Devereaux Slough, so after seeing the Caspian Terns I headed over to see if it was still there. It was!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173106349960.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, wiph.