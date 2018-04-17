insipit: John Singer Sargent (1856–1925, United…

« chandelyer: Marchesa fall 2018 rtw

Dorothy Barnard, 1885-6, graphite on paper, 24.8 x 21.0 cm


Polly Barnard, 1885-6, graphite on paper, 27.9 x 23.5 cm


Margaretta Drexel, Countess of Winchilsea and Nottingham, c.1900, charcoal, 48.26 x 62.23 cm


Paul Helleu, early 1880s, graphite on off-white paper board, 33.5 x 26.2 cm


Olga de Meyer, 1907


Helen A. Clark, 1924, charcoal on off-white laid paper and board, 61 x 45.6 cm


Firelight, c.1875, graphite on off-white wove paper, 16.8 x 10 cm


Mrs Louis Ormond, c.1920, graphite on off-white wove paper, 30.8 x 21.9 cm


Duchess of Marlborough (Consuelo Vanderbilt), c.1905, graphite on white wove paper, 28.4 x 19.8 cm


Seated Woman with Hat, late 1880s, graphite on off-white wove paper, 32.5 x 24 cm

John Singer Sargent (1856–1925, United States/England)

Drawings

John Singer Sargent

was a prolific American artist, resident many years in Europe, and one of the leading portrait painters of his generation. Prodigiously skilled, Sargent dominated the art scene of his period, painting society portraits, genre scenes and landscapes, as well as being a gifted watercolourist and sketcher. His economy of technique – likened to ‘drawing’ with a brush – lent some of his works an impressionistic air, but his mastery of representation gravitated his style towards Naturalism.

