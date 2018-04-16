« dappledwithshadow:John Singer SargentThe Piazzetta, Venicec.1904

Me two years ago: Who are Sean and Sinéad Persaud? Are they married? Siblings? Cousins? Unrelated people who happen to have the same last name? They’re very funny together in A Tell Tale Vlog, whoever they are.

Me one year ago: Wow, Sean and Sinéad Persaud did a remarkably fantastic job writing Poe Party and bringing it to life. Sibling goals!
Me now: SEAN AND SINÉAD PERSAUD ARE THE BEST WRITERS IN HOLLYWOOD AND I WOULD LITERALLY TAKE A BULLET FOR EITHER OF THEM

