« hiimlesphotos: The Eyes

dappledwithshadow:John Singer SargentThe Piazzetta, Venicec.1904

dappledwithshadow:

John Singer Sargent
The Piazzetta, Venice
c.1904

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173004343731.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, April 16th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.