snailkites:Solitary Sandpiper sketch #240The birding tour at…

snailkites:

Solitary Sandpiper sketch

#240

The birding tour at Sedgwick Reserve was great. Clear, calm, and warm (a little too warm, maybe, by the end, but that’s okay), and lots of great birds. The first new one for my county year list was a completely unexpected one, a legitimate rarity, especially inland: my first-ever Solitary Sandpiper.

So cool.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172941173395.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, sosa.