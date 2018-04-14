permagrinphoto:Wild Turkey #238I’d made a couple of trips down…

permagrinphoto:

Wild Turkey

#238

I’d made a couple of trips down Alisal Road and Paradise Road over the past month looking for Wild Turkeys; I know they’ve been doing their springtime displays and have been more visible (usually they’re famously shy and hard to find; that whole “getting shot at” thing). Today I was driving up early to take the birding tour at the University of California’s Sedgwick Reserve, but I wasn’t due there until 8 so I stopped off at sunrise at Nojoqui County Park and boom! Three turkeys were in the entrance driveway; two toms looking like this as they tried to impress the one hen.

She did not appear noticeably impressed. I was though! 😀

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172938303491.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, witu.