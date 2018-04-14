« classic-art: The Cook’s Boy John Singer Sargent, 1876
imaginarycircus: imaginarycircus: Take the survey. It’s fun…. »

debunkshy: Chipping Sparrow, The Arb, WI, 5-3-17 #241I know…

debunkshy:

Chipping Sparrow,

The Arb, WI, 5-3-17

#241

I know Chipping Sparrows are considered common, but for whatever reason I’ve never become very familiar with them. I think it’s a combination of having always lived places where they’re not especially easy to find, and having been a fairly casual birder when it comes to certain “hard” groups (like sparrows).

No more. One of the things being list-obsessed has given me is new motivation to get out there and find all the species I can. I knew Chipping Sparrows had been seen at Sedgwick recently, so I asked Guy, our trip leader, where they’d seen them. Unfortunately it was in a place we weren’t going to visit during the public tour, so I reconciled myself to not getting them for my list today.

Hah! The universe came through again! (And so did Guy, who actually found the bird in a tree near the end of the tour and pointed it out.)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172944189501.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, chsp.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at 6:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.