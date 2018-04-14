« snailkites:Solitary Sandpiper sketch #240The birding tour at…
classic-art: The Cook’s Boy John Singer Sargent, 1876

The Cook’s Boy

John Singer Sargent, 1876

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172942694341.

Tags: all the sargent.

