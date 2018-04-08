Vaux’s Swift (Chaetura vauxi)Image by Jamie Chavez#233I didn’t…

Vaux’s Swift (Chaetura vauxi)

Image by Jamie Chavez

#233

I didn’t see the second “target species” I was looking for when I hiked the Franklin Trail today; that species is Lawrence’s Goldfinch, which I think I probably heard a couple of times during the hike but never got a look at, and I don’t know the bird well enough to list it based on what I heard.

Not to worry. I got a second completely unexpected county year bird instead: Vaux’s Swift. I love how birdwatching is like that. It doesn’t matter how long I’ve been doing it or whether I’m going for an 8-hour hike or just a stroll up the dog path with Rory; there are always surprises.

Fun fact: The name “Vaux’s” rhymes with “boxes”. I learned not long ago that I’d been not only wrong but probably pretentious by pronouncing it to rhyme with “rose” all these years. 😜

