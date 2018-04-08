birdsandbirds: Ash-throated FlycatcherPutah Creek Riperian…

birdsandbirds:

Ash-throated Flycatcher Putah Creek Riperian Preserve Davis, CA

#232

I went for a long hike today up the Franklin Trail behind Carp, partly to see how things are coming since the fire, partly because awesome birder Peter Gaede was up there a few days ago and saw two species I need for my county year list. One of them was this dapper flycatcher, and it was right where he said it would be, about 4 miles from the trailhead in Sutton Canyon. I saw the bird down the hill from the trail as I was climbing up the far side of the canyon; a slim little Myiarchus flycatcher sitting upright on the burned sticks that are the closest thing to trees in the canyon these days.

