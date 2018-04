hartgracesarah:

craftyturtleart: I was re-watching The Case of the Gilded Lily (which is really fantastic and hilarious and everyone should go watch or re-watch right now) and decided to draw the adorable Wilhelmina Vanderjetski as played by the fabulous @hartgracesarah Eeeeekkkk I love this!!❤️❤️❤️

