sunwendyrain:

Black-headed Grosbeak

#231

I knew they were back because people were reporting them on eBird, but hadn’t seen one yet. But this morning I took my usual walk to the Cape Honeysuckle hedge where the male Orchard Oriole has been hanging out (he’s still there! saw him today!) and I saw six.

They’re definitely back.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, bhgr.