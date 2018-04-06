permagrinphoto:Northern Waterthrush #230The least warbler-y…

permagrinphoto:

Northern Waterthrush

#230

The least warbler-y warbler.

One of these was in Goleta last fall, but I was all into scouting the Carp Christmas Count circle at the time and never got around to seeing it. Another one was reported a few days ago at the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, and I stopped by to look for it on my way home from my crack-of-dawn La Cumbre Peak trip yesterday. No luck. (Turns out I was looking in the wrong place.)

Then, late yesterday afternoon, word went out that a local birder had refound the bird, and with her help several of us converged on the scene and eventually managed some quick looks. Such a cool bird! My first waterthrush ever. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172662119601.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, nowa, some kids are just... different, and they don't care, and that's okay.