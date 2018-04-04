sineadpersaud: shipwreckedcomedy: Sean and Sinéad are a…
Sean and Sinéad are a part of this year’s Sundance New Voices Lab!
Sean and Sinéad have been chosen as one of twelve writing teams to be a part of this year’s Sundance Film Festival New Voices Lab! They will work with established mentors in the industry to develop their original project The Local Haunt, a sitcom inspired by their time growing up near Salem, Massachusetts. Those of us here at Shipwrecked who are not Sean and Sinéad are so excited for and proud of them!
Sarah and MK are very sweet for posting about this. Thanks everyone for the kind words :)
