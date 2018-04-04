sineadpersaud: shipwreckedcomedy:      Sean and Sinéad are a…

shipwreckedcomedy:

Sean and Sinéad are a part of this year’s Sundance New Voices Lab!

Sean and Sinéad have been chosen as one of twelve writing teams to be a part of this year’s Sundance Film Festival​ New Voices Lab! They will work with established mentors in the industry to develop their original project The Local Haunt, a sitcom inspired by their time growing up near Salem, Massachusetts. Those of us here at Shipwrecked who are not Sean and Sinéad are so excited for and proud of them!