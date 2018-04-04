bunjywunjy: gallusrostromegalus: silverhawk: silverhawk: one of my ABSOLUTE favorite moth…

« the-bandit-king: Prologue One – Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder…

one of my ABSOLUTE favorite moth species out there has to be the madagascan sunset moth

its such a GORGEOUS moth that not a lot of people seem to know about and i just??? god what a beauty

some more:

I drew one of these for class once, and they’re really fun becuase you get to use all your neon colors and sparkly gel media for once.  My professor described it as “It’s like Lisa Frank made a moth.”

that’s a butterfly with a fancy fur vest

