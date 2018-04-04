breathinginbiology:

The Costa’s Hummingbird (Calypte costae) is native to the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts of Arizona and California.

#226. This one showed up when I totally wasn’t expecting him. I was brushing my teeth after lunch today and glanced out the bathroom window at the apple tree in our backyard. It’s a hotbed of hummingbird activity, because the bare limbs make a good perch with ready access to the various flowers and feeders. And there he was: Perched 10 feet away. Even naked-eye I could see the extended gorget and the prominent white patch on the side of the neck behind it. I watched him for a few seconds, then went to grab my binoculars for a better look, but one of the local Rufous Hummers chased him away.

No matter. He was back several times over the course of the afternoon. Such a cool little dude. 😀

