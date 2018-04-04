Brant (Branta bernicla)Photo by Flickr user Andrew…

Brant (Branta bernicla)

#225. This is the time of year when long skeins of Brants start flying up the coast on their way to their breeding grounds in the far northern tundra. So I went down the neighborhood bluffs at Calle Ocho yesterday afternoon with my spotting scope and hung out for 45 minutes. There were lots of cool birds to look at, but no new ones for the county year list.

Then, just as I was getting ready to leave, I took one last look, and there they were: A long, wavering line of specks just above the water, down past Rincon, moving west. I checked them with the binoculars, then got them in the spotting scope and followed them all the way past Carp. At closest approach I could see them clearly: outstretched black necks with white chevrons, but it didn’t really matter; the flight pattern and shape of the flock was enough to ID them. I did a quick count by 10s: 70 (roughly). They disappeared into the glow of the setting sun, and I gave them my blessing: Safe journey.

Tags: birds, santa barbara county year list, bran, i don't know why it makes me so happy to add one to the list, but it really does make my day, it's fairly ridic, but the birds are so cool.