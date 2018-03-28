kcgillies:Trying to stick my toes outside my comfort zone with…

« stydixa: Coco (2017) Dir. Lee Unkrich
Trying to stick my toes outside my comfort zone with this one a little…
Now, I know red winged blackbirds are about the most common bird in the US, but nothing makes me quite as happy as seeing (and hearing) them. While in the US, we took a short road trip and saw some friends in eastern Washington. Right outside their house is a Marsh just full of these beautiful birds, and I found them absolutely inspiring. This was my attempt to capture the moment.

