sleg:

Tricolored Blackbirds – 2015

#223. Mine weren’t this easy; they were mixed in with the Red-winged Blackbirds and Brewer’s Blackbirds at a couple of my Cuyama Valley stops. But eventually I managed to pick out a few “trikes”. A nice lady came out from her house along State Highway 33 to ask if I needed anything after I’d spent about 20 minutes walking up and down the road in front of her house looking at the blackbirds in her trees and in the fields on either side. She didn’t mind me birdwatching, but apparently I was making her Jack Russell’s bark constantly, so I moved further away from the house.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, trbl.