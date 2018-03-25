heartfelthobbies:

#MarchMeetTheMakerDay5

#Photography

I have always loved photography, especially coupled with bird watching. Before I got my Nikon D3000 and a telephoto lens, I used to “digiscope” and McGuyver a powerful zoom by shoving the lens of my little Fujifilm into the eyecup of my binoculars. It was awkward, but it worked!

These are some of my favorite shots of birds being magestic and adorable. There’s also some feathers, a nest and a cool spider. Have a lookie!

