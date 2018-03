buginmymargarita:

The Indomitable Chickadee The oldest banded Black-Capped Chickadee was recorded to have lived over 12 years.

Chickadees need 10x more food in the winter than in the summer. They hide/store food that they don’t immediately eat and can remember over a thousand of their hiding spots.

