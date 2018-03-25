birdsandbirds:

Horned Lark Pawnee National Grassland, CO

#220. I got tired of trying and failing to see Horned Larks in the Santa Ynez Valley, so I said screw it; I’m going to Cuyama, the wide-expanses cattle-grazing valley in the northeast corner of Santa Barbara County. Set the alarm for 4 a.m., got to Cottonwood Canyon Road just as it was getting light, and boom! First birds I saw were a pair of Horned Larks that flitted up to check me out (as some curious cows were already).

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172237271786.

Tags: birds, closer..., carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, hola, it turns out i have NOT passed jasen to take second spot in ebird, jasen had 5 more county year birds the other day, so he’s now at 224, like xeno’s runner 😜.