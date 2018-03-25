#222. A juvenile bird was perched in a distant cottonwood, and I spent a long time trying to make it be a Prairie Falcon (which is one of the species I really wanted to see on my Cuyama trip). The bird had relatively long wings and tail; not falcon-long, maybe, but longer than the buteos I’m used to.

Fortunately it eventually flew off, letting me see it soaring as it headed north and allowing even my sketchy raptor-identification skills to kick in. Swainson’s Hawks are rare in Santa Barbara County; it felt special to see it.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172237660376.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, swha.