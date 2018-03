oceanodroma:

The best way to describe a cormorant would be if a raven had a baby with a snake.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172102869905.

Tags: birds, peco, got to see a bunch of these nesting, up close from the boat, on the pelagic trip, they were super cool, also super cool: the brandt’s cormorants, with their full-on, breeding season, metallic neon blue, gular patches.