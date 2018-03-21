« oceanodroma:The best way to describe a cormorant would be if a…

motivationsforlife:Darkness by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos

motivationsforlife:

Darkness by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172110693358.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 12:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.