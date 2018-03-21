amykickass: deadcatwithaflamethrower: orbeavariegata: knitmeap…
WorldRugby Haka time at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 semi-final
i like how they must have said to the white menbers at some point “yeah becky yall gon do this too get up we all have to learn”
Actually most New Zealanders (white and non white) learn this as children at school and with their friends. Like Kiwi culture’s really a mix of indigenous and non-indigenous elements so there’s not that much cultural segregation as you would have in the states
I’m white as a chicken and mayo sandwich and I learned two or three haka at school. If I’d joined the kapa haka group it would have been more and certainly wouldn’t have been the only white person doing so.
#also if I was the opposite team I would be “WELL WE ARE FUCKED :)”
That is 1000% the point of the Haka. Here’s a really good explanation of it.
I’ve never seen women doing the Haka before and holy shit I’m in love
Yesssssssssssssssss
Rugby player here. I’m sure the USA ladies were feeling it, because how couldn’t you, that shit is intense, but the haka is well known in rugby circles. In the States at least we pretty much all think it’s the most badass thing ever. So I’d imagine everyone standing opposite this was probably part “holy shit I’m intimidated, but also a lot of OHMYGOD this is the COOLEST thing ever.” (New Zealand is THE BEST at rugby and I think in the US as rugby players we all kinda want to be them and I get goosebumps every time I see a youtube video of a haka, much less the few I’ve seen in person).
