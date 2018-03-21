amykickass: deadcatwithaflamethrower: orbeavariegata: knitmeap…

lovethisotp:

niallheauran: ghettoinuyasha: gemdavs: WorldRugby Haka time at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 semi-final i like how they must have said to the white menbers at some point “yeah becky yall gon do this too get up we all have to learn” Actually most New Zealanders (white and non white) learn this as children at school and with their friends. Like Kiwi culture’s really a mix of indigenous and non-indigenous elements so there’s not that much cultural segregation as you would have in the states I’m white as a chicken and mayo sandwich and I learned two or three haka at school. If I’d joined the kapa haka group it would have been more and certainly wouldn’t have been the only white person doing so.

#also if I was the opposite team I would be “WELL WE ARE FUCKED :)”

That is 1000% the point of the Haka. Here’s a really good explanation of it.