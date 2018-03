virginiagreene:

i may be to you

nothing but garbage

but you will hear my vile whistle —

#Febirdary #febirdary2018 #loathed #starling #europeanstarling #ink #penandink #illustration #bird #art

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171980675276.

