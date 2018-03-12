« gael-garcia:Loving Vincent (2017)

emmacharlottewatson:Zendaya in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture…

emmacharlottewatson:

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the 90th Annual Academy Awards

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171804743645.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 12th, 2018 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.