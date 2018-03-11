sylvia-morris: 6. Isaac Levitan, Stormy Day (1897)7. John…
6. Isaac Levitan, Stormy Day (1897)
7. John Singer Sargent, A Street in Venice (1882)
8. Photo from @pisces-texte
Also two more that will not be scanned and uploaded because… eugh.
This is… harder… and taking longer than anticipated. Kinda feels like maybe I should have tried to paint simpler things first? Anyway. Finally moving on to the next lesson’s homework. But I really think that in order to improve I’m mostly just going to have to paint more regularly.
