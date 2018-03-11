« We’re Ready

sylvia-morris: 6. Isaac Levitan, Stormy Day (1897)7. John…

sylvia-morris:

6. Isaac Levitan, Stormy Day (1897)

7. John Singer Sargent, A Street in Venice (1882)

8. Photo from @pisces-texte 

Also two more that will not be scanned and uploaded because… eugh.

This is… harder… and taking longer than anticipated. Kinda feels like maybe I should have tried to paint simpler things first? Anyway. Finally moving on to the next lesson’s homework. But I really think that in order to improve I’m mostly just going to have to paint more regularly.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171784445391.

Tags: all the sargent, this is so cool.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at 8:26 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.