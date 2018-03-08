windandwater: worldsentwined: The Silmarillion according to…

« realism-love: Frederick Law Olmsted, 1895, John Singer…
The Silmarillion according to someone who has never read it but only picked up bits and pieces from the tumblr fandom. For shits and giggles! 

  • celeborn = teleporno
  • galadriel absolutely is a badass
  • I love Elwing who hates Elwing I’ll fight them
  • I can’t decide if I blame Wagner or Norse mythology for the murder jewelry
  • I’m literally only making these annoying comments because I really want everyone to know that Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, a character in Lord of the Rings, is also Teleporno
  • (actually p simple there are two Elvish languages and in one of them he’s Teleporno)
  • what’s important here is that Galadriel is married to a dude named Teleporno
  • in conclusion: Teleporno

