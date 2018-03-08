windandwater: worldsentwined: The Silmarillion according to…
The Silmarillion according to someone who has never read it but only picked up bits and pieces from the tumblr fandom. For shits and giggles!
- celeborn = teleporno
- galadriel absolutely is a badass
- I love Elwing who hates Elwing I’ll fight them
- I can’t decide if I blame Wagner or Norse mythology for the murder jewelry
- I’m literally only making these annoying comments because I really want everyone to know that Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, a character in Lord of the Rings, is also Teleporno
- (actually p simple there are two Elvish languages and in one of them he’s Teleporno)
- what’s important here is that Galadriel is married to a dude named Teleporno
- in conclusion: Teleporno
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171668864662.
Tags: in conclusion: Teleporno.