windandwater:

worldsentwined: The Silmarillion according to someone who has never read it but only picked up bits and pieces from the tumblr fandom. For shits and giggles! celeborn = teleporno

galadriel absolutely is a badass

I love Elwing who hates Elwing I’ll fight them

I can’t decide if I blame Wagner or Norse mythology for the murder jewelry

I’m literally only making these annoying comments because I really want everyone to know that Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, a character in Lord of the Rings, is also Teleporno

(actually p simple there are two Elvish languages and in one of them he’s Teleporno)

what’s important here is that Galadriel is married to a dude named Teleporno

in conclusion: Teleporno

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171668864662.

Tags: in conclusion: Teleporno.