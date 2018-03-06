« twilightsolo-photography: White-Breasted Nuthatch Backyard Bird…

inividia:Vase of Flowers (details), 1722. Jan van Huysum

inividia:

Vase of Flowers (details), 1722. Jan van Huysum

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171609292895.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.