anonsally replied to your photo “A few weeks ago the hills above Carpinteria, the coastal town I…

Good luck. I hope you’ll see something… Also, that’s a gorgeous photo.

Thank you! And thank you! That’s a tree that I’m pretty sure isn’t there anymore. I took that photo on the scouting trip that produced the eBird list below, two weeks before the fire. Supposedly the riparian corridor in the base of Romero Canyon only has “moderate” damage, with the understory burned but a lot of the trees only slightly scorched and hopefully surviving. But the hillside above, where this fire road runs… Well. I haven’t been back there yet. But like I said; pretty sure this tree is gone.

Romero Canyon, Santa Barbara, California, US

Dec 1, 2017 8:01 AM – 10:03 AM

Protocol: Traveling

1.709 mile(s)

Comments: Looked for, but failed to find, Rufous-crowned Sparrow. Hiked the canyon, then up the Old Romero Canyon dirt road a half mile or so up the hill and back down.

25 species (+2 other taxa)

California Quail 2

Red-tailed Hawk 1

Band-tailed Pigeon 16

hummingbird sp. 1

Northern Flicker 2

Black Phoebe 1

Hutton’s Vireo 2

Steller’s Jay 1

California Scrub-Jay 3

Oak Titmouse 2

Bushtit 9

Canyon Wren 2 Great views foraging in an oak limb.

Bewick’s Wren 1

Ruby-crowned Kinglet 3

Wrentit 5

Hermit Thrush 4

California Thrasher 1

Orange-crowned Warbler 1

Yellow-rumped Warbler 8

Yellow-rumped Warbler (Audubon’s) 2

Fox Sparrow 2 Believe they were Thick-billed, but I didn’t see them long enough to confirm that.

Dark-eyed Junco 1

California Towhee 4

Spotted Towhee 2

House Finch 6

Purple Finch 1 Female

Lesser Goldfinch 2

