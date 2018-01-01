« fibu: Emma, 2009 (ep.3)
Should we keep using #VOR2017 because the race *started* in 2017? I kept using #VG2016 for the Vendée Globe into 2017, but the VOR is designed to last much longer into the next year.

I don’t actually know what’s going on in the tags for the race, so I’m not in a good position to answer. I tag my own stuff “vor” and “volvo ocean race” (when I remember to tag), but beyond that I haven’t had time to pay a lot of attention beyond watching the “Raw Content” race videos.

