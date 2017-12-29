I love them.When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesomeAnd…
I love them.
When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesome
And there ain’t a single ‘nother soul around
I wanna dig into my guitar bend a blues riff that hangs
Over everything
When I’m by myself and it’s daytime cuz down-under
Or wherever it is I live when it’s evening
You know I speed-read the morning news
And come up with my own little song also
Too
When I step outside to a beautiful morning
Where the trees are all waggin’, my hair-flag waving
The scenery ragin’, my life cascading, and the smog hangs
Over everything
When I’m outside in a real good mood
You could almost forget bout all the other things
Like a big old ominous cloud in my periphery
Don’t wanna talk about it
Simultaneous I shout it
When I was young I liked to hear music blarin’
And I wasn’t carin to neuter my jams with earplugs
But these days I inhabitate a high-pitched ring over things
So these days I plug em up
When I’m strugglin with my songs I do the same thing too
And then I crunch em up in headphones, cause why wouldn’t you?
You could say I hear you on several levels at high decibels
Over everything
When I’m all alone on my own by myself
And there and another single one around
I wanna dig into my guitar, bend a blues riff that hangs
Over everything
Tags: 2359, courtney barnett, kurt vile, over everything.