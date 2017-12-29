I love them.When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesomeAnd…

I love them.

When I’m all alone on my own by my lonesome

And there ain’t a single ‘nother soul around

I wanna dig into my guitar bend a blues riff that hangs

Over everything

When I’m by myself and it’s daytime cuz down-under

Or wherever it is I live when it’s evening

You know I speed-read the morning news

And come up with my own little song also

Too

When I step outside to a beautiful morning

Where the trees are all waggin’, my hair-flag waving

The scenery ragin’, my life cascading, and the smog hangs

Over everything

When I’m outside in a real good mood

You could almost forget bout all the other things

Like a big old ominous cloud in my periphery

Don’t wanna talk about it

Simultaneous I shout it

When I was young I liked to hear music blarin’

And I wasn’t carin to neuter my jams with earplugs

But these days I inhabitate a high-pitched ring over things

So these days I plug em up

When I’m strugglin with my songs I do the same thing too

And then I crunch em up in headphones, cause why wouldn’t you?

You could say I hear you on several levels at high decibels

Over everything

When I’m all alone on my own by myself

And there and another single one around

I wanna dig into my guitar, bend a blues riff that hangs

Over everything

Tags: 2359, courtney barnett, kurt vile, over everything.