snailkites:

COMMISSIONS: NEW YEAR, NEW DEALS!

Looking for a bird, pet, or other wildlife portrait for yourself or a loved one? Look no further! I’m kicking off 2018 with a deal for $10 off my most popular types of commissions.

  • Pet portraits: $50 (normally $60)
  • Birds and other wildlife paintings: $40 (normally $50)
  • “Sketchbook style” work: $25

Contact: Tumblr messenger or meganlmassa@gmail.com

Sale ends January 5th, so get your orders in by then!

Art tag for more examples | Terms of service

