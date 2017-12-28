snailkites: COMMISSIONS: NEW YEAR, NEW DEALS!Looking for a…
Pet portraits: $50 until Jan 5
Wildlife portraits (any species, specialize in birds): $40 until Jan 5
Sketchbook pages: can be physically shipped to you! $25 plus shipping
COMMISSIONS: NEW YEAR, NEW DEALS!
Looking for a bird, pet, or other wildlife portrait for yourself or a loved one? Look no further! I’m kicking off 2018 with a deal for $10 off my most popular types of commissions.
- Pet portraits: $50 (normally $60)
- Birds and other wildlife paintings: $40 (normally $50)
- “Sketchbook style” work: $25
Contact: Tumblr messenger or meganlmassa@gmail.com
Sale ends January 5th, so get your orders in by then!
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pTyZV1.
Tags: hm, so many excellent birbs.