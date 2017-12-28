« quickthreebeers:The White Wagtail came back to the spillway this…

debunkshy: SunriseSt Marks NWR, FL, 12-17-17

debunkshy:

Sunrise

St Marks NWR, FL, 12-17-17

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2Cl8GKa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 6:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as whitecanada. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out