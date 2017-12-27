anonsally replied to your post “kaiyves replied to your post “Dipped on the oriole this afternoon….”

THAT NASHVILLE WARBLER IS THE CUTEST BIRB EVER!!!!!

It’s very much a “celebrity” bird to me. I’d always overlooked them up until this year. But I made a point this fall that I was going to push myself on warblers, and that meant that I’ve been able to see and appreciate several species that are rare around here and take some effort to see. I’ve seen this one several times in the last few months and it always feels special.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2CeeS6u.

Tags: birds, anonsally, nawa.