The Fastnet Lighthouse is known as The Teardrop of Ireland, the last sight of Ireland for emigrants sailing to America.

The Fastnet Rock is 4.5 miles southwest of Cape Clear and southwest of Mizen Head. There are two pinnacles of hard clay shale with veins of quartz rising to a height of 30m. above low- water mark surrounded by deep water.



